Ben's Bells Bellee: Donna Walker

Meet Donna Walker this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Donna was nominated by Annie Conway for her dedicated work as Palo Verde High’s Community Liaison. Donna helps all students and families in need. She always has a supply of hygiene products, diapers, clothing, and food on hand. She even started "Snack Pack Friday" to help students who do not always have enough food at home. Donna also works to connect with churches and community organizations to help provide support for Palo Verde students and families. Recently, Annie provided Donna with a student’s name and explained the student had just lost her mom. On top of everything, the student’s family was struggling financially. She had worn the same shoes for 2 years and they were falling apart. Less than 24 hours later, Donna had contacted EEF, talked to the student, picked out shoes and shopped for them. The next day, the student walked out of school with new shoes on her feet. Donna is a hero to Palo Verde High! She brightens everyone's day and Palo Verde High would not be the same without her!