Beauty from Ashes Ranch helps victims of sex trafficking

Sarah Haught and Nick Cruz tell us about Beauty from Ashes Ranch and how their desire is to prevent, heal, and support those who have suffered from the trauma associated with sex trafficking by proving a sanctuary for recovery. Their focus is to help the girls reenter society with a renewed drive and purpose for their life. They share the details on an upcoming fundraiser where we can help with this mission.

Art Auction and Fashion Show

February 18th

4-7pm

Buttes at Reflections 9800 N Oracle Rd