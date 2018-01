Executive Director of Beads of Courage, Jean Gribbon tells us about their upcoming inaugural Beads, Blues and Beer Festival that will feature live music, craft beer, food trucks, vendor booths, make and take bead stringing projects and shopping for artist-made glass beads and wearable art. Funds raised from the festival will be used to provide Beads of Courage programs in Tucson and support the Angel Charity Arts-in-Medicine program for children coping with cancer and other serious illness.

Beads, Blues and Beer Festival

Saturday, February 3rd

12-9:00 PM

Metal Arts Village – 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.