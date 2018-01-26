5 rock star appetizers for your football party

Over 100 tasty and famous creations in one book

Alex Steiniger
11:25 AM, Jan 26, 2018

Best-selling author, Mark Bego, shares some of the celebrity recipes found in his book "Eat Like A Rock Star"

Tucson Morning Blend
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

“Eat Like a Rock Star” is a cookbook with over 100 recipes from 46 rock & roll stars, which Mark Bego personally gathered from the celebrities.

The rock stars include Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones, Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, Joey Fatone, Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, Randy Jones of The Village People, Freda Payne, Thelma Houston, and dozens more.

“Eat Like a Rock Star” hit #3 on one of Amazon.com’s cookbook Best-Seller lists, and registered on seven more best-seller lists on both Amazon.com and Barnes&Noble.com.

To learn more, click here!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top