Jessica Deater and Kimberly Roberts have the details on the 4th Annual Circle of Care Gala Event which is an evening allowing everyone to come together as a community to not only recognize the sacrifices and hardships that those who serve and protect us have endured but also a time to help raise funds.

4th Annual Circle of Care Gala Event

Friday, February 9th

Tucson Hilton El Conquistador

5:30pm