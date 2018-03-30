Wendy's: Score A Free Burger

When we hear the words “free food,” we automatically want to know more details.

If you’re like us, then you’ll dig this new deal from Wendy’s: a free Dave’s Single with any purchase.

All you have to do to get this deal is download the Wendy’s app. Once you’ve got it, navigate over to the “Offers” section of the app, where you’ll see this deal.

The next time you visit Wendy’s, simply tap the “Use at Restaurant” button and show it to your cashier! Boom—free burger!

This deal is good through April 9, so you have a few days to use it.

