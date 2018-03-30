Olive Garden's unlimited lunch deal is back

Few things in life are better than a soup, salad and breadstick combination. It covers everything you need from a good meal! Olive Garden clearly knows what people love about the restaurant—and life, in general—and that’s why the chain has decided to bring back its unlimited soup, salad and breadstick deal. Oh, and the whole, glorious spread will only cost you $6.99.

The lunch special is available now through Friday, March 30. Participating Olive Garden locations are serving up as much soup, salad and breadsticks as one could possibly eat, each day until 3 p.m. So, make sure you beat the lunch crowd!

According to Olive Garden’s website, the soup options are Zuppa Toscana, a potato soup with sausage and kale; Pasta E Fagioli, which is pasta noodles, ground beef and veggies in a broth; Minestrone, which is loaded with veggies, beans and noodles; and Chicken Gnocchi, a cream-based soup made with Italian dumplings, chicken and spinach.

How To Score The Deal

Now, before you go speeding off to the nearest Olive Garden, make sure you take the time to sign up for a text message of the coupon code you’ll need to get this deal. Just go to Olive Garden’s website and enter your cell phone number.

Once you’ve done so, you’ll receive a text message that you can show your server to get a soup of your choice, along with as much salad and breadsticks as you can consume for less than $7!

We tested the text-in option, and the message you receive back should look like this:

Unfortunately, this promotion only lasts a couple more days, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other ways you can save at Olive Garden on the regular.

For instance, there are other deals being offered by the restaurant right now. Before 3 p.m. each day, you can choose from unlimited salad or soup, as well as a lunch entree, for just $6.99. Also, sign up to be part of the company’s eClub to get a free appetizer or dessert with two entrees.

Another pro tip: dining during off-hours pays at Olive Garden. For example, the unlimited lunch special doesn’t end until 3 p.m., so even taking a late lunch will still allow you to get in on the soup, salad and breadstick action. There’s also an early dinner special going on now where if you dine between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can get soup or salad and an entree for $8.99.

Save Even More At Olive Garden

And those are just some of the ways you can eat more and spend less, but we’ve also compiled a whole list of tips so you can dine at Olive Garden like the pasta-loving, money-saving person you are!

Eat up and spend less! Isn’t that the best?

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.