How to score $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays

Going to the movies can be an expensive outing these days. $15 for a movie ticket, $8 for popcorn and $4 for a soda? That’s too pricey for most of us, especially when you can Netflix and chill at home for next to nothing. For movie lovers, the cost can be a real bummer.

But AMC is now offering $5 Tuesdays for any film. Plus, you’ll get a good deal on concessions as well: Grab a delicious buttery popcorn and soda, too, and it’s only $10. That’s about a cheap an outing as one can get short of just going to the park or beach.

To nab these tickets, you’ll have to sign up for an AMC Stubs membership, which is a loyalty program. To be an Insider is free; you’ll get access to what appears to be one $5 Tuesday deal, as well as a free refill on large popcorn. The rest of the time, you’ll get $2 off tickets on Tuesdays.

For $15, you can become a Premiere member, which gives you access to $5 Ticket Tuesdays. At this membership level, you’ll also get free upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks.

If you’d like to go to the movies more often, think of all the money you could save by making Tuesday night a movie night!

