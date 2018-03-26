How to get free chips & salsa every time at Chili's

If there’s one kind of place I could eat at every day for the rest of my life, it’d be a Mexican restaurant. They’re often cheap, delicious and, as a vegetarian, have menus that are easy to customize. But, let’s be honest, it’s mostly because of the free chips and salsa.

At other restaurants, appetizers often cost you about $10—sometimes more!—and considering that’s just your pre-meal, I’ll take all the free chips and salsa I can get. Of course, it usually means I’ve saved no room for my actual meal, but, you know, such is life.

Now, the restaurant chain Chili’s is following the model of many fantastic Mexican restaurants by offering chips and salsa to its customers for free with every visit! It’s all thanks to Chili’s new loyalty program, which is not only free, but very easy to sign up for. Just click to the company’s website, fill out the information and you are on your way to salsa heaven.

To redeem your free appetizer, all you have to do is either use your phone number to log in to the Ziosk at your table or view the reward via Chili’s mobile app, then scan it on the Ziosk.

Not a fan of chips and salsa? You can get a free non-alcoholic beverage with each visit instead. The loyalty program will also get you personalized rewards—like free kids meals, appetizers and desserts—as well as free dessert on your birthday.

Other Restaurant Reward Programs

There are tons of other restaurants that also have some pretty delicious reward programs, from fast food to pizza and even coffee!

Chick-fil-A

If you’re a fast food lover, you’ll want to check out the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Not only can you bypass the chain’s often long lines, but you also earn points for your purchases which then lead to rewards—ie: free food!

Domino’s Pizza

When it comes to pizza, there’s only one thing better—free pizza! With Domino’s ‘Piece of the Pie’ Rewards Program, you’ll earn 10 points with each order. Once you hit 60 points, you get a free medium, 2-topping pizza.

Red Robin

Red Robin’s royalty program will get you a free burger on your birthday, $20 toward your sixth visit if you visit five times in the first five weeks and every tenth item you order is free!

Starbucks

If you download the Starbucks app, you’ll get a free birthday drink or food item and earn two stars for every $1 spent. Once you get 125 stars, you’ll get a free drink!

Do you have a favorite restaurant rewards programs? [h/t: The Penny Hoarder] We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

