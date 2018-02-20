Amazon has launched its own brand of diapers and they're on sale

We were surprised to learn that Amazon recently launched its own brand of diapers, Mama Bear diapers.

Then, we got excited when we found out that Amazon was offering a coupon good for 20 percent off Mama Bear diapers right now.

On top of that, they’re offering 20 percent off new Mama Bear organic baby food products, like a box of apple pear green pea baby food pouches.

If you’re shopping for diapers, simply click on the size and product that you’re interested. Under the item price, you’ll see a green bar that says “20% off coupon.” If you click that, the discount will be applied to your cart at checkout.

Looking for other ways to save on these diapers? If you choose “Subscribe and Save,” you can save 5 percent of 20 percent on your order.

To get the 20 percent off discount, you need to be an Amazon prime member and subscribe to at least 5 products. You’ll get 20 percent off your subscriptions of diapers, baby food and other products, thanks to Amazon Family.

Amazon’s brand of diapers, which appears to have launched in November, has fairly mixed reviews—most items have an average rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. For reference, name-brand diapers from brands such as Pampers or Huggies had an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon (though they’ve obviously been around longer).

