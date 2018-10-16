Real Men Wear Pink® in Tucson!

Because of the passion of supporters like you, Real Men Wear Pink of Tucson candidates are helping create a world free from the pain and suffering of breast cancer.
There was a fundraiser for the initiative Sunday at Brewd -- A Coffee Lounge, at 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road.
At some point in time, you or someone you love could be impacted by breast cancer. But there is something you can do about it ... support one or more of our Real Men Wear Pink participants by making a donation today!
Real Men Wear Pink is a group of community leaders raising awareness and funds for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. Together they are making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society is determined to save lives from breast cancer by promoting early detection and prevention, funding groundbreaking research, and giving patients support wherever and whenever they need it.