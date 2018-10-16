Real Men Wear Pink® in Tucson!

Because of the passion of supporters like you, Real Men Wear Pink of Tucson candidates are helping create a world free from the pain and suffering of breast cancer.

There was a fundraiser for the initiative Sunday at Brewd -- A Coffee Lounge, at 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road.

Real Men Wear Pink participants by At some point in time, you or someone you love could be impacted by breast cancer. But there is something you can do about it ... support one or more of ourparticipants by making a donation today

The Real Men of KGUN 9 On Your Side