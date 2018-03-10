Guy Atchley is retiring after more than 30 years in Tucson at KGUN 9 On Your Side. Since he graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Radio/Television Speech, Guy has received more than twenty first-place awards for excellence in reporting.

During Guy's tenure, the Associated Press has honored KGUN 9 News with the award for Best Newscast in Southern Arizona seven times. In 1992 Guy swept the Arizona AP awards by winning three first-place honors including: Best Serious Feature, Best Light Feature, and Best General Reporting in the State. Guy also was honored for his reports on living conditions in China in the documentary "China: 1987." And in October of 1993, Guy traveled to the Middle East for a documentary on Israel's quest for peace. That documentary, plus Guy's news reports and speeches to expose intolerance and bigotry, earned him the 1994 Human Relations Award presented by the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Besides reporting from several foreign countries, Guy also has traveled the United States. He has covered space shuttle launches in Florida, racial tension in the South, and immigration policies at the U.S./Mexico border. On Veterans Day of 1994, Guy reported from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He later returned to Washington to cover the Monica Lewinsky scandal. For more than two decades, Guy has spent each Labor Day as Tucson host for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. Guy counts the comedian as a good friend and mentor. Lewis writes: "Guy Atchley's 'good news' stories reflect the devotion to his community, and to the human community. That makes him a great newsman and a close ally of mine."

Guy has interviewed many famous people, but it's the not-so-famous--the unsung heroes of America--that Guy loves to focus on. Comedian Dean Steeves says: "In a culture where 15 minutes of fame has become just that, Guy Atchley seeks out and retells the small, quiet stories behind the lives of real and honorable people." University of Arizona Basketball Coach Lute Olson says: "I applaud Guy Atchley for focusing on what is good in our world." And author Amy Weintraub says of Guy: "Journalistic integrity, insight and compassion underlie the heartwarming journey of his life."

You may have seen Guy's cameos in several movies: "Jericho Fever," which was produced for the USA Cable Network, the remake of "Vanishing Point" for Fox TV, and the independent film "Runnin' at Midnite." And in case you're wondering, Guy played the role of a reporter in each film.

If you ask Guy, you'll find out that he's thankful to be a real-life reporter who seeks out stories of inspiration and humor. In the end, Guy says, that's the good news -- the innate ability to be greater than anything that can happen to you.