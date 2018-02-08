Ducey's office announced Wednesday it wants funding to remove brush and other dangerous fuels doubled because the ongoing drought has vastly increased wildfire risk.

He had asked for $1 million but wants that brought to $2 million.

Jump to each section by clicking on the link below

Scorched is an ongoing, in-depth project that looks at the charred past of wildfires in Arizona, the outlook for our upcoming season, what preventative steps are taken and much more.

As temperatures rise and climates dry out, wildfires are sparked, consuming forest and brush lands. The destructive power of a wildfire can bring devastating effects to the land and the people living on it, or it can act as a preventer for future wildfires.

Rainfall this winter is the 4th lowest on record in Phoenix, and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state is in drought.

Ducey's office says it also has identified $640,000 in federal cash for timber thinning project preparation.

The current year's $1 million wasn't completely spent, but Ducey is pushing the state Forestry and Fire Management Department to use all of the new funding.

An exceptionally dry winter has prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to ask the Legislature to boost funding for fire prevention efforts in the coming budget year.

One of the best steps to understanding wildfires in the state is to get a grasp on the numbers behind the flames.

The Southwest Coordination Center (SWCC) tallies wildfire statistics, breaking down the total number of fires, total acres burned, and their data distinguishes between human-caused and lightning-caused fires.

Source: Southwest Coordination Center

For this project, ABC15 analyzed data spanning back to 1990.

Although Arizona only saw a slight bump in the total numbeer of wildfires, 2,262 in 2016 to 2,294 in 2017, the state burned over 100,000 acres more in 2017.

The total number of Arizona acres burned in 2016 was 308,762, while 422,667 acres burned in 2017.

Between 1990 and today, Arizona saw the biggest wildfire acreage burn in 2011, when 981,189 acres were destroyed (human-caused fires amounted to 92% of these acres).

To put that number in perspective, 2011's wildfire burn acreage is similar to size of the Valley (approximately 988,184 acres).

Source: Southwest Coordination Center

The other pertinent aspect to these wildfire statistics, besides how many and how large they are, is comparing their causes.

The SWCC divides causes into two categories: "human-caused" and "lightning-caused."

As seen in the charts, in 2017, almost 74% of fires were human-caused, while the other 26% were caused by lightning. The data from each cause (in both fire totals and acreage burned totals) fluctuates so much so, that it is difficult to draw any conclusions.

Wildfire Map

Using data acquired from the United States Geological Survey, ABC15 created a map showing some of the wildfires between 2011 and 2015.

Zoom in and click on each fire on the map below to see more detailed information, including its date and acres burned.

Source: Southwest Coordination Center

This map contains only 316 of the 7,933 fires from the aforementioned time frame (as the geodata from these 316 wildfires were the only fires that were immediately available).

Think about that for a second: every shape on this map only accounts for 4% of the fires between 2011 and 2015.