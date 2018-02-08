Current
Ducey's office announced Wednesday it wants funding to remove brush and other dangerous fuels doubled because the ongoing drought has vastly increased wildfire risk.
He had asked for $1 million but wants that brought to $2 million.
An exceptionally dry winter has prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to ask the Legislature to boost funding for fire prevention efforts in the coming budget year.
The current year's $1 million wasn't completely spent, but Ducey is pushing the state Forestry and Fire Management Department to use all of the new funding.
Ducey's office says it also has identified $640,000 in federal cash for timber thinning project preparation.
Rainfall this winter is the 4th lowest on record in Phoenix, and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state is in drought.
One of the best steps to understanding wildfires in the state is to get a grasp on the numbers behind the flames.
The Southwest Coordination Center (SWCC) tallies wildfire statistics, breaking down the total number of fires, total acres burned, and their data distinguishes between human-caused and lightning-caused fires.
For this project, ABC15 analyzed data spanning back to 1990.
Although Arizona only saw a slight bump in the total numbeer of wildfires, 2,262 in 2016 to 2,294 in 2017, the state burned over 100,000 acres more in 2017.
The total number of Arizona acres burned in 2016 was 308,762, while 422,667 acres burned in 2017.
Between 1990 and today, Arizona saw the biggest wildfire acreage burn in 2011, when 981,189 acres were destroyed (human-caused fires amounted to 92% of these acres).
To put that number in perspective, 2011's wildfire burn acreage is similar to size of the Valley (approximately 988,184 acres).
The other pertinent aspect to these wildfire statistics, besides how many and how large they are, is comparing their causes.
The SWCC divides causes into two categories: "human-caused" and "lightning-caused."
As seen in the charts, in 2017, almost 74% of fires were human-caused, while the other 26% were caused by lightning. The data from each cause (in both fire totals and acreage burned totals) fluctuates so much so, that it is difficult to draw any conclusions.
Using data acquired from the United States Geological Survey, ABC15 created a map showing some of the wildfires between 2011 and 2015.
Zoom in and click on each fire on the map below to see more detailed information, including its date and acres burned.
This map contains only 316 of the 7,933 fires from the aforementioned time frame (as the geodata from these 316 wildfires were the only fires that were immediately available).
Think about that for a second: every shape on this map only accounts for 4% of the fires between 2011 and 2015.
With an ominous outlook for the upcoming season and statistics that underscore the significance of wildfires in Arizona, ABC15 spoke with a state forester to better understand prevention efforts.
As Northwest District Manager Russ Shumate explained it, a majority of preventative efforts taken by firefighters are considered "mechanical," in which a team comes in with heavy machinery and thins the overgrown area.
The aim of this process is not to stop a wildfire from occurring, but to prevent any future wildfires from getting out of hand and becoming "catastrophic."
Interact with Shumate in the 360º video below to gain a better understanding of what firefighters do to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
In the video, Shumate recognizes three portions of the forest around him:
When a forest is properly thinned, a wildfire in that forest would be much easier to contain than one that has become overgrown.
Wildfires are not inherently bad or good occurrences, according to Shumate, they are just a necessary part of the ecosystem.
"Wildfires are critical to the Ponderosa Pine ecosystem," said Shumate.
Source: Southwest Coordination Center, United States Geological Survey, National Interagency Fire Center, Associated Press. Photo source: Getty Images