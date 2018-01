Every month, Give Local Tucson spotlights an organization that makes our hometown a better place. This month, it's TRAK, the Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids!

TRAK brings the benefits of working with animals to children and adults through classes and hands-on experiences handling horses, chickens, goats, rabbits, and other livestock on a real working ranch.

TRAK teaches life-skills and introduces kids to the satisfaction of a ‘job well done’ … and if you can’t come to TRAK, they’ll come to you!

Learn more at TRAKTucson.org.

When youth flourish, so does their community.

TRAK is a 501 (c) (3), not-for-profit program focused on children with and without specific challenges. The focus of the program is to offer participants opportunities to provide service to people and animals of the community. This gives an often-rare experience to be a service provider to those less fortunate. Participants will receive specific educational skills, business, and vocational training that will aid in their efforts to help themselves, each other and their community.