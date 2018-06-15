10 Father's Day deals and freebies to make Dad's day

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 17, which means it’s time to honor all the dear old dads you know. Whether you’re hoping to treat your significant other, your own dad, an uncle or any other father figure in your life, there are a number of freebies and deals you can take advantage of for this special day.

Here are 10 Father’s Day steals you can get to show dad that you care.

1. Kohl’s

Whether he needs a new pair of kicks, a watch or some summer shorts, now through June 17, you can save $10 off select purchases of $50 or more when you use promo code “TREATDAD10” at Kohl’s. The deal is good online or in-store, thanks to a printable coupon.

2. Massage Envy

Treat dad to a little rest and relaxation with a free 30-minute Total Body Stretch service at Massage Envy, which you get with the purchase of $125 in gift cards, through June 17.

3. Michael’s

On June 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., kids can make their own Father’s Day card for dad at a Michael’s Kids’ Club event. No reservation is required, and the price is $2 per project for kids ages 3 and up. Supplies are included, and you can shop while they work!

4. Applebee’s

Take dad out for a brew and a bite at Applebee’s, where you can score a free $10 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card through July 1. Be aware: the bonus gift card expires on August 12.

5. Bass Pro Shops

For the outdoor enthusiast, save on a number of items from Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day sale. Tools, clothing, outdoor cooking supplies and more are all marked down.

6. TCBY

Give dad the gift of a cool treat this Father’s Day with free frozen yogurt from TCBY on Father’s Day. The offer varies by location and may include the first six ounces free, a small cup or cone.

7. Outback Steakhouse

How about treating dad to a steak dinner for Father’s Day? Through June 17, get a free $10 bonus gift card when you purchase $50 in gift cards from Outback Steakhouse. The bonus gift card expires July 20 and can be used at Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill or Fleming’s.

8. JCPenney

Through June 17, get a $10-off-$10 coupon when you purchase $75 in gift cards from JCPenney. It can be redeemed June 18 through July 14.

9. Beer Of The Month Club

If you know a dad that enjoys craft brews, you can get discounts on orders from The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club. Through June 18, use code “FD10” to get $10 off any four-shipment order; use “FD15” to get $15 off a prepaid six-shipment order; or use “FD25” to get $25 off a prepaid 12-shipment order. Each shipment comes with 12 beers of various styles. Plus, any of those orders comes with a free bartender’s bottle opener.

10. Home Depot

Shop the Father’s Day sale through June 17 at Home Depot and get up to 15-percent off grills, up to 25-percent off outdoor power items and up to 55-percent off select Milwaukee-brand tools. If you shop online, you can filter the sale by price point for added convenience.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

