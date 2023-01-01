1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Advertise With Us
Local and Regional News
Benson, AZ news
Bisbee, AZ News
Douglas, AZ News
Marana, AZ News
Nogales, AZ
Oro Valley, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZ News
South Tucson, AZ News
Tucson, AZ News
Vail, AZ News
Statewide News
National News
Topical News
Absolutely Arizona
Border Watch
Education
E-Team
Entertainment
Safe Roads
Spirit of Southern Arizona
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Submit News Tips
Traffic
Weather
Hourly Forecast
7 Day
Radar Maps
Monsoon 2022
Wildfire Watch
AZ Drought
Severe Weather Alerts
Sports
Things to Do
The Giving Project
Poll Question
Video
Live Video
KGUN 9 on Roku
KGUN 9 on Amazon Fire TV
KGUN 9 on YouTube
Photo Galleries
Meet the KGUN 9 Team
About Us
Meet the KGUN 9 Team
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Submit News Tips
Article Edits and Removal Requests
Mug Shot Policy
Sensitive Footage Policy
Jobs
Support
Contests
TV Listings
The Morning Blend
Be on the Show
Our Hosts
The Spot
HomePros
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contests
Morning Blend Newsletters
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
KCNC
Social
ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE