Journey announces early 2024 North American tour with Toto

Classic rock band Journey is ready to greet fans with open arms on a 30-date tour of North America, starting in February.

The arena tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding, but it’s also a nod to the here and now — the legendary act’s latest album inspired the name of the tour, “Freedom.”

They’ll be teaming up with another giant of 1970s and ‘80s rock, Toto, on all of the dates. You know, just to make sure the tour is a juggernaut of pop-rock hitmakers.

Though it started out back in the ‘70s, Toto made waves in recent years with the revived popularity of ’80s soft-rock mega-hit “Africa.” Music buffs will recognize a few other radio staples, too, like “Rosanna” and “Hold the Line.”

In a 2022 interview with USA Today to promote the release of “Freedom,” founding Journey member (and the only original band member left) Neal Schon reflected on 50 years in the band.

“It’s quite an accomplishment and I’m very proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve gotten through emotional and personnel changes and survived,” Schon said. “It’s pretty mind-boggling but also a lot of hard work.”

The 2024 tour starts on Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, then swings back and forth across the continent — including a Canadian leg — before concluding on April 29 in Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time for most shows.

However, Citi credit card holders can access presale tickets for certain shows right now. There’s also a collection of themed ticket packages available for the superfan: The “Any Way You Want It” pack, for example, includes a ticket within the first three rows, a VIP tour laminate, tour merch and a VIP parking pass.

Visit the Ticketmaster site for a list of shows with presale tix available now, or to take a look at the seating maps before the Sept. 29 public sale date — strategizing is key to nabbing the best seats. Don’t stop believin’!

