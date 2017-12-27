The Brew Bowl Beer Festival Presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Saturday January 27th Noon to 4p at Bedroxx Bowling

Sample a wide variety of beers from leading craft brewers around Tucson, throughout Arizona and across the U.S. Twelve breweries in all. And they’re bringing all styles of beers, their newest brews, even limited edition brews that you’ll taste for the first time at Brew Bowl!

It’s a rare opportunity for you to engage brewery reps in one on one conversations to improve your Brew I-Q.

Your ticket price includes samples of great beers, plus food bites and BOWLING at Bedroxx!

So grab your friends and come on out to the Brew Bowl Craft Beer Festival, presented by Sierra Nevada Company Saturday January 27th from Noon to 4 at Bedroxx Bowling Center on Ina Road.

Buy tickets HERE!