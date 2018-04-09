Kentucky Derby Party at Brother Johns Beer, Burbon & BBQ

Two big annual events and one day long party with 106.3 The Groove, ESPN Tucson and 104.1 KQTH!

Cheer on your favorite horse from in the Kentucky Derby from 1230p - 3p at Brother Johns with the Tucson Jazz Society while enjoying a whiskey tasting and BBQ with Woodford Brand Distillers - the official whiskey of the Kentucky Derby. After the race, continue to celebrate outside with a taco patio party sponsored by Corona, the official import beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.

Whiskey Tasting: $20

Whiskey Tasting & Derby Inspired Dinner: $45

Taco Patio Party: $2.50 tacos and $3 Coronas

Mint Juleps and Food samples all day, a best hat contest and prizes you the numbered seat you are occupying, matches the winning horse.

Whiskey tasting = 6 - 1/2 ounce samples of whiskey. 21+ only.

Tickets will be available at Brother Johns and online at https://www.brotherjohnsbbq.com for this once a year event!