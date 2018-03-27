Girls World Expo is on April 22, created for teen girls from local Tucson teen girls!

This FREE Expo is fun, full of fashion, dance performances, art and Girl World Expo Market place! Come learn all things that effect teen girls 11-18 years old!

When: April 22 from 12p-4p

Where: Hotel Tucson City Center- 475 N Granada Ave

Entertainment:

Ballet Folklorico Los Tucsonenses

Revolution Elite Cheer

GINA (singer)

Gracie Bara Self Defense

Tucson Girls Chorus

The Rife ( Band)

Seminars:

Seminar – Questions You Can’t Ask Your Mom- Daniela Zasa (YOTO)

Parent session: Stop the Guessing…Parent with Confidence – Jeannie Long (Behavior Bake)

Surround Yourself with Greatness- Jennifer Philips CE) Founder, Good to Glam

Girls of Merit Presentation (Keynote pending)

What Are Boys Really Thinking? 13+

Fearless Female- Military Officer, Police Officer and Fire Fighter pending

On Going Demonstrations:

Robotics/STEM

Art Exhibit

Henna Art/Glitter Tattoos

Photo Booth

Learn more and get tickets at: https://www.girlsworldexpo.com/expos/tucson/