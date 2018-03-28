--> KGUN Listen Live Home Shows Back All Shows Zach Clark Show Golic and Wingo Stephen A Smith Dan Le Betard Events Back All Events Submit Events Event Gallery Contests Back All Contests Contest Rules Tales of the Keg Back All Tales of the Keg Brother John's BBQ Brew Bowl BZ's Pizza Rocco's Chicago Pizzeria Contact Us Back All Contact Us Site Web Relevance Date 3-28 Zach Buchanon Interview KGUN Staff 4:41 PM, Mar 28, 2018 24 mins ago Zach Buchanon from The Athletic talks about the Arizona Diamondbacks and the start of the MLB season A Share A A A Share Article 71 ° Clear View weather 15 closings and delays View closings