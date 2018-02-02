--> KGUN Listen Live Home Shows Back All Shows Zach Clark Show Golic and Wingo Stephen A Smith Dan Le Betard Events Back All Events Submit Events Event Gallery Contests Back All Contests Contest Rules Tales of the Keg Back All Tales of the Keg Brother John's BBQ Brew Bowl BZ's Pizza Rocco's Chicago Pizzeria Contact Us Back All Contact Us Site Web Relevance Date 2-1 Erica Weston Interview KGUN Staff 5:27 PM, Feb 1, 2018 1 hour ago KGUN 9 Sports Reporter Erica Weston talks about all things in the world of sports A Share A A A Share Article 66 ° Clear View weather