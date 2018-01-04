--> KGUN Listen Live Home Shows Back All Shows Zach Clark Show Golic and Wingo Stephen A Smith Events Back All Events Submit Events Event Gallery Contests Back All Contests Contest Rules Tales of the Keg Back All Tales of the Keg Brother John's BBQ Brew Bowl BZ's Pizza Rocco's Chicago Pizzeria Contact Us Back All Contact Us Site Web Relevance Date 1-4 Corey Williams Interview KGUN Staff 4:46 PM, Jan 4, 2018 2 hours ago ESPN and PAC 12 Analyst Corey Williams talks about PAC 12 Basketball and Arizona Basketball A Share A A A Share Article 62 ° Clear View weather