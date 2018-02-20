Tucson Roadrunner's Cancer Awareness Night

The Tucson Roadrunners will be having their Cancer Awareness Night at their hockey game on February 24th, 2018. They have selected the NTFFA Charities as the honorary charity of the night. We have been selected in honor of our own two brothers, FF Justin McMurrich and Assistant Chief Tom Brandhuber who were diagnosed with cancer in 2017. These two individuals will be the recipients of any of the funds that are raised. As part of the Cancer Awareness Night the NTFFA is wanting to spread awareness to all about the increased risks of cancer that firefighters possess from the hazards of the job.



Tickets are available for purchase: HERE