Maloney Plastic Surgery presents: Women's Spa & Wellness Showcase

The Women's Spa & Wellness Showcase, presented by Maloney Plastic Surgery, is Saturday, March 3rd at La Encantada on 2905 E Skyline Dr.

This showcase is intended to educate women on how to live healthier and happier lives. Come by to learn about products and services that nurture your body, mind and soul. The showcase will include:

Dermatologists

Massage Therapists

Dentists

Nutritionists

Fitness

Plastic Surgeon

and more!

Vendors at Women's Spa and Wellness Showcase:

Alaris Center

Apex Tailoring

Aveda Insitute

Arizona Onocology

Arizona Metabolic Centers

Beauty Brands

Better Bodies

Center Stage 2X

Clarks Shoe

Desert Bloom OBGYN

Dr. Jaw Orthodontics

Dream Dance Tucson

Edward Jones - Maeve Johnson

El Dorado Audiology

Elaine Pichet's Artistic Touch

Facial Artistry

Fairwinds Desert Point

Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Assoc

Frosch Travels

Full Steam Ahead

Genesis OB/GYN

Ideal Image

Ironwood Dermatology

Maloney's Plastic Surgery

Mystic Rhythms Ballroom

Northwest Medical Center

Radiology LTD

RJ Homes

Robert Markley Salon

Skin Appeal

Smile Generation / Pacific Dental

Soft Surroundings

The Loop Celebration

The Walking Company

Tucson2Go

Tucson Lifestyle - 10 Outfits

Tucson Medical Center

U.S Cryotherapy

University of Arizona Medical Imaging, Breast Imaging

Urology Care PC

*** If you are interested in having your dog participate in the Doggy Fashion Show contact: amy.watts@scripps.com or 520-618-6182