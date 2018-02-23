Maloney Plastic Surgery presents: Women's Spa & Wellness Showcase
The Women's Spa & Wellness Showcase, presented by Maloney Plastic Surgery, is Saturday, March 3rd at La Encantada on 2905 E Skyline Dr.
This showcase is intended to educate women on how to live healthier and happier lives. Come by to learn about products and services that nurture your body, mind and soul. The showcase will include:
- Dermatologists
- Massage Therapists
- Dentists
- Nutritionists
- Fitness
- Plastic Surgeon
- and more!
Vendors at Women's Spa and Wellness Showcase:
Alaris Center
Apex Tailoring
Aveda Insitute
Arizona Onocology
Arizona Metabolic Centers
Beauty Brands
Better Bodies
Center Stage 2X
Clarks Shoe
Desert Bloom OBGYN
Dr. Jaw Orthodontics
Dream Dance Tucson
Edward Jones - Maeve Johnson
El Dorado Audiology
Elaine Pichet's Artistic Touch
Facial Artistry
Fairwinds Desert Point
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Assoc
Frosch Travels
Full Steam Ahead
Genesis OB/GYN
Ideal Image
Ironwood Dermatology
Maloney's Plastic Surgery
Mystic Rhythms Ballroom
Northwest Medical Center
Radiology LTD
RJ Homes
Robert Markley Salon
Skin Appeal
Smile Generation / Pacific Dental
Soft Surroundings
The Loop Celebration
The Walking Company
Tucson2Go
Tucson Lifestyle - 10 Outfits
Tucson Medical Center
U.S Cryotherapy
University of Arizona Medical Imaging, Breast Imaging
Urology Care PC
*** If you are interested in having your dog participate in the Doggy Fashion Show contact: amy.watts@scripps.com or 520-618-6182