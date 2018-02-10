Cruise, Blues, & BBQ Car Show

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 ART YOU CAN DRIVE CLASSIC CARS - ART - LOCAL BBQ & BEER - BLUES MUSIC - ACTIVITIES 10 AM – 3 PM ORO VALLEY MARKETPLACE 12155 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 $5 admission, $1 off for Veterans & active duty military, kids 10 and under free The time, patience and love it takes to cultivate a work of art is no different when on canvas or in the design of an automobile. Behind each vehicle there is a story, and over 170 classic car owners will converge in Oro Valley this month to share those stories. The festival is proudly sponsored by Hughes Federal Credit Union. The annual Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival, one of the area’s premier events of its kind will mark its 10th year of drawing spectators throughout the region to see hundreds of classic and custom cars while supporting Veterans. In addition to the hundreds of classic, muscle, sports and specialty cars, the event will feature fun activities and children’s activities, live musical performances, vendors, and a BBQ food court. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, a non-profit organization that raises money to support innovative arts therapy and educational experiences for local Veterans. The car show is the organization’s primary Winter fundraising community event and has allowed SAACA to provide thousands of local Veterans with no-cost arts experiences at the Southern Arizona Veterans Administration. REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER HERE WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE FESTIVAL Over 170 classic, sports cars and trucks on display

Custom designed awards , by local artist, John Benedict

People's Choice Awards

Featured Beer by Hensley Brands

BBQ from local chefs and restaurants , including Mama's Hawaiian BBQ, Chef Ken Foy from Dante's Fire, Chef Mat Cable, Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, and Red's Smokehouse. Additional food vendors will serve sweet treats, coffee and snacks onsite.

Community Raffle , featuring over $2,000 in raffle prizes

Inflatable Jump Land by JumpMaxx

Children's Art Activities by Lucky Cat Social Art

Interactive exhibitors , including Top Golf, In n' Out Burger, Allstate Insurance, Sage and more.

Andrada Polytechnic High School from Vail, Rincon High School and Canyon del Oro Auto Clubs will be onsite, with a flat track race car, and pit crew demonstrations. Business& Artist Exhibitor Space Still Available - Apply Here FOOD, FUN & MORE Chef Ramiro Scavo (Red’s Smokehouse) collaborating with Brandon Hamm and J. Vincent presenting: Pulled pork

Grilled Steak Sandwich

Pork Riblettes

Smoked Chicken Plate Chef Patrick Vezino (Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ) collaborating with Faye Leerson and John Aldecoa serving: Smoked Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Pit Beans

Vinegar Cole Slaw Tucson Original Restaurants featuring Chef Mat Cable (Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria) presenting: Brisket

Ribs Chef Ken Foy (Culinary Graduate) presenting: Pork butt and Sausage

Lamb Taco Chef Samuel Alboy (Mama’s Hawaiian BBQ) Wings Additional snacks and menus items from Coldstone Creamery

Jozzarelli’s Food Truck

Fruitshack Smoothies & Yogurt

Mini Donuts Beer provided by Hensley Beverage company Budweiser

Bud Light

Barrio Blonde

Barrio Citrazona

Four Peaks Peach Ale

Four Peaks Kiltlifter FOOD, FUN & MORE Whiskey River Dogs (Country Blues) 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM ﻿ Get ready to rock country in a big time way with Tucson's blues favorites, Whiskey River Dogs! Johnny Faber & the Road Kings ﻿ (Blues Rock) 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Johnny Faber & the Road Kings captivate audiences with a dynamic show ranging from soulful renditions of classic country ballads to dance floor rocking blues. Active in the Tucson music scene since the young age of 15 years old, Johnny's influences span from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix to Willie Nelson and the Doobie Brothers. https://www.facebook.com/RoadKingsBand/ Mason (Modern Retro-style Rock) 1 PM - 2:30 PM Mason is a Tucson-based blues rock group with a newly released album, 'Midnight Road'. Featuring the soulful vocals of Jacob Acosta, the modern retro style they've sculpted is reminiscent of rock music of the 60's, with Hendrix-like vocals, bracing guitar solos, Zeppelin-esque drums, and overdriven bass much like Muse or Royal Blood. The 10 original tracks on Midnight Road are all stripped down, short blasts of blue-collar blues, heavy on the rock with some contemporary flash. Vents magazine called their music a "superb reinvention of the genre's power and musicality”. http://www.mason.band/ EXHIBITORS Caremore

Arcadia Polytechnic High School from Vail, Rincon High School, and Canyon Del Oro High School Auto clubs will be attending. Schools will have a flat truck race car and demonstrate a pit crew style event. We will also have electrical boards and small electric motor for visitors to build and keep.

Top Golf

Sage Desert Assisted Living & Memory Care

In-N-Out Burger

Shannon Burke Insurance Agency

Enhance Openings

NCRS

Surf Thru Express Car Wash