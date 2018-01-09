Apply for a Give Local Tucson grant

ESPN Tucson and our sister stations are proud to launch "Give Local Tucson" our community partnership program, newly renamed.

Give Local Tucson’s main goal is to provide a boost to grassroots organizations. The program identifies local non-profits and partnerships that demonstrate fiscal responsibility, community impact, and address community needs.

One recipient is selected each month to receive a comprehensive media campaign featuring public service announcements on our four radio stations and two TV stations, interviews, and exposure on our station's digital and social platforms.

Organizations wishing to apply for the Give Local Tucson grant must complete the following one-page application. Applicants must be a 501C-3 non-profit organization, a collaboration of nonprofit partners, or a community or corporate foundation.

Our company donates over $1,500,000.00 in media exposure to local charities every year. We are committed to effecting change by nurturing and supporting non-profit agencies, non-profit partners, and community or corporate foundations.

Begin the online application process below. Please allow 20-30 minutes for completion of the application.