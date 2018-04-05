Dine Out for Safety
Dine Out for Safety is a community outreach and fundraising event for Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA). This annual event unites local restaurants, businesses, organizations and individuals in a unique and fun community-wide experience. A portion of your bill will help support survivors of sexual assault.
Join Scripps at this event, and be a part of this community fundraiser. Various on-air talents will be at participating restaurants throughout the day.
Here are a few of the great restaurants that are joining in the fun and support this year:
- Borderlands Brewing Company - Lunch and Dinner
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ - Lunch and Dinner
dedicated - Breakfast, Lunch - Large cheese & Peppoeroni only
Feast- Lunch & Dinner
Fini's Landing- Lunch & Dinner
Gourment Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro - Breakfast & Lunch
Kingfisher- Lunch & Dinner
Mama Louisa's Italian Restruarant - Lunch & Dinner
Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue- Lunch & Dinner (5 locations)
MiAn- Lunch & Dinner
Noble Hops- Lunch & Dinner
Public Brewhouse - Lunch & Dinner
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink- Lunch & Dinner
Tap & Bottle - 5pm - Close
Urban Fresh- Breakfast & Lunch
Vero Amore - Lunch & Dinner ( 2 locations)
Be sure to tell each restaurant that you're there for Dine Out For Safety! The list of participating restaurants is continuously updated at www.DineOutForSafety.org.