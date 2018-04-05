Dine Out for Safety

5:19 PM, Apr 4, 2018
Dine Out for Safety is a community outreach and fundraising event for Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA). This annual event unites local restaurants, businesses, organizations and individuals in a unique and fun community-wide experience.  A portion of your bill will help support survivors of sexual assault.

Join Scripps at this event, and be a part of this community fundraiser. Various on-air talents will be at participating restaurants throughout the day. 

Here are a few of the great restaurants that are joining in the fun and support this year: 

 

  • Borderlands Brewing Company - Lunch and Dinner

  • Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ - Lunch and Dinner

  • dedicated - Breakfast, Lunch - Large cheese & Peppoeroni only

  • Feast-  Lunch & Dinner

  • Fini's Landing- Lunch & Dinner

  • Gourment Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro - Breakfast & Lunch

  • Kingfisher- Lunch & Dinner

  • Mama Louisa's Italian Restruarant - Lunch & Dinner

  • Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue- Lunch & Dinner (5 locations)

  • MiAn- Lunch & Dinner

  • Noble Hops- Lunch & Dinner

  • Public Brewhouse - Lunch & Dinner

  • Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink- Lunch & Dinner

  • Tap & Bottle - 5pm - Close

  • Urban Fresh- Breakfast & Lunch

  • Vero Amore - Lunch & Dinner ( 2 locations)

Be sure to tell each restaurant that you're there for Dine Out For Safety! The list of participating restaurants is continuously updated at www.DineOutForSafety.org.

