Dine Out for Safety is a community outreach and fundraising event for Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA). This annual event unites local restaurants, businesses, organizations and individuals in a unique and fun community-wide experience. A portion of your bill will help support survivors of sexual assault.

Join Scripps at this event, and be a part of this community fundraiser. Various on-air talents will be at participating restaurants throughout the day.

Here are a few of the great restaurants that are joining in the fun and support this year:

Borderlands Brewing Company - Lunch and Dinner

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ - Lunch and Dinner

dedicated - Breakfast, Lunch - Large cheese & Peppoeroni only

Feast- Lunch & Dinner

Fini's Landing- Lunch & Dinner

Gourment Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro - Breakfast & Lunch

Kingfisher- Lunch & Dinner

Mama Louisa's Italian Restruarant - Lunch & Dinner

Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue- Lunch & Dinner (5 locations)

MiAn- Lunch & Dinner

Noble Hops- Lunch & Dinner

Public Brewhouse - Lunch & Dinner

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink- Lunch & Dinner

Tap & Bottle - 5pm - Close

Urban Fresh- Breakfast & Lunch

Vero Amore - Lunch & Dinner ( 2 locations)

Be sure to tell each restaurant that you're there for Dine Out For Safety! The list of participating restaurants is continuously updated at www.DineOutForSafety.org.