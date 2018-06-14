Alkins' Savage Life on the rise ahead of draft

TUCSON, Ariz. - Former Arizona Wildcat guard Rawle Alkins is destined for big things. The 20-year-old has already launched his Savage Life clothing line, but it's his NBA career that is about to take off.

Many NBA draft experts say Alkins' showing in the combine, and in his individual workouts for at least six different teams, has his stock rising.

In the latest edition of "Tucson Sports Take," Zach Clark and Pat Parris breakdown the shooting guard's game and where he might end up on June 21.

The guys also discuss the resurgence of the Arizona Diamondbacks offense, that not surprisingly, coincides with Paul Goldschmidt breaking out of a two-month slump.

