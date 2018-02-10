4 Tips for Managing Arthritis

If you have arthritis you know that the pain you experience can be miserable and frustrating. There are ways to manage the pain so that you can live stress free, without constantly worrying about the next flare up. Here are 4 useful tips for managing your arthritis:

Tip 1: Establish yourself with a good, board-certified Rheumatologist.

Tip 2: Be compliant with doctor’s recommendations in regards to laboratory studies, prescribed medications, and follow-up appointments.

Tip 3: Good nutrition, proper sleep, and regular exercise. These are non-medication components that will have an impact on the overall health and well-being of a patient with rheumatoid arthritis.

Tip 4: Be functional. Carry on and do not slow down activities. Be careful to not let this weigh you down physically or mentally.

