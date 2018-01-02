We’re social animals, so sharing pictures and video is fun… until your phone tells you it's out of memory. Digital Lifestyle expert Kelly Wonderlin says you can stay social without clogging your phone. Here are her top four tips:

1. Treat Your Phone Like a Computer

Kelly’s advice for an iPhone user running the Safari browser: “I recommend clearing your cache at least once a month. You just go to Safari, and at the bottom it’ll say ‘clear history and browsing history.’ Just go ahead and hit that and then you’re good to go.” The steps might be slightly different on Android phones and other browsers, but the advice is the same: Clear the cache once a month.

2. Check Your Settings

Kelly says there are memory-saving settings you should check: “By turning off auto updates and by also turning off your location services, you not only are saving your battery life, you’re also saving storage on your cell phone.”

3. Once It’s on Social, Get it Off Your Phone

Using Instagram as an example, Kelly says, “When you take a picture using the Instagram app, it will lay down a second copy in your camera roll, which you can then delete and it will not delete it off of your Instagram page.” This is true for most social media sites. And once it’s archived on their storage, why should you continue lug it around on yours?

4. Use Their Storage for Free

Maybe you have more photos than you care to post on social sites, but you still want to get them off your phone. If so, Kelly says, “Upload them to Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive, Google Photos, Dropbox so that you can then delete that hard copy from your cellphone.”

BONUS TIP: Beware of Media-Rich Text Threads

Okay, so while texts are social, they’re not social media. But media-laden text threads can really eat up memory. As a new mom sending videos and pictures to grandma, Kelly experienced this problem firsthand. “I had so many videos and photos of my daughter that I was sending to my Mom, that by deleting that thread I had a whole gig of free space left on my cell phone.”

With regular maintenance, you can be as social as you want to be without filling up your smartphone’s memory.

