3 Things That You've Gotta Know About Rage Rooms

Life can get stressful and stress can make you mad. You could do yoga, or, go for a run - but does anything feel as good as letting your anger out with good, old-fashioned rage? Now, we're not saying you should throw a coffee mug at a coworker if you get mad at work - but, you can throw things around things at an anger room. These stress-relieving rooms are becoming more and more popular, and Teresa Strasser's showing you why.

1. Did You Say "Rage Room"?

Also known as anger rooms, these palaces built for smashing have been around since the late 2000's, and ever since, people have been flocking to put on visors and overalls and get to letting out their inner frustrations with the help of some organized destruction.

2. So I Just Get to Smash Anything I Want?

Well, don't walk in and start smashing the front desk, but once you get into your rage release room, you'll be able to break things however you want - smash them against walls, take a bat to them, yell, scream, whatever feels best for letting out those angry feelings.

3. It's All About Release

While you shouldn't consider anger rooms your go-to method for stress therapy, there's nothing wrong with periodically tapping into your primal, breaking urges. So, visit an anger room near you today to get hardcore with your stress relief.

