National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum debuts Justice Jackson

MILWAUKEE (KGUN) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is debuting the first figurine of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
It also released a series of 16 former and current justices Friday morning.
Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar told KGUN 9 former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were the first bobbleheads in the collection, with Justice Jackson becoming the third.
The new lineup includes the following:
- Samuel Alito
- Stephen Breyer
- Neil Gorsuch
- Elena Kagan
- Brett Kavanaugh
- Anthony Kennedy
- Thurgood Marshall
- Sandra Day O’Connor
- William Rehnquist
- John Roberts
- Antonin Scalia
- Sonia Sotomayor
- David Souter
- John Paul Stevens
- Clarence Thomas
- Earl Warren
"We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," Sklar shared. "When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court."
He says the bobbleheads are available for preorder at $30, plus $8 for shipping and handling. They are expected to ship in December.
"...we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have," Sklar added.
This museum first opened in 2019, and is located at
170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee for those interested in taking a trip.
