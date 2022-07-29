National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum debuts Justice Jackson

MILWAUKEE (KGUN) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is debuting the first figurine of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

It also released a series of 16 former and current justices Friday morning.

Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar told KGUN 9 former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were the first bobbleheads in the collection, with Justice Jackson becoming the third.

The new lineup includes the following:



Samuel Alito

Stephen Breyer

Neil Gorsuch

Elena Kagan

Brett Kavanaugh

Anthony Kennedy

Thurgood Marshall

Sandra Day O’Connor

William Rehnquist

John Roberts

Antonin Scalia

Sonia Sotomayor

David Souter

John Paul Stevens

Clarence Thomas

Earl Warren

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

"We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," Sklar shared. "When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court."

He says the bobbleheads are available for preorder at $30, plus $8 for shipping and handling. They are expected to ship in December.

"...we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have," Sklar added.

This museum first opened in 2019, and is located at

170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee for those interested in taking a trip.