Former Beatle Ringo Starr postpones shows as he recovers from COVID-19

Former Beatle Ringo Starr has postponed several shows as he recovers from COVID-19.

Starr canceled several of his upcoming shows with his All Starr Band in Canada after he tested positive for COVID-19, his website announced on Monday.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement on his website stated. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The shows canceled occurred from Tuesday to Sunday in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Abbotsford, British Columbia; and Penticton, British Columba.

The band also had to cancel Sunday's show in Minnesota.

When the shows will be rescheduled has not been released.