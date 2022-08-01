CMA Fest returns Wednesday, August 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Country Music Association (CMA) is returning Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. MST for the music event of the summer.
Dierks Bentley and Elle King are hosting this year's CMA Fest.
"I think Elle brings so much to the table," shared Bentley. "Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs."
King also spoke fondly of Bentley, and expressed her eagerness to host the event.
"I am co-hosting this whole shebang," laughed King. "Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!"
According to the CMA, the following artists are featured:
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce
- Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
- Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
- King and Ashley McBryde
- Lady A featuring BRELAND
- Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Russell Dickerson
- Parker McCollum
- Old Dominion
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
According to the CMA, this programming was filmed during the 49th CMA Fest in June in Nashville, Tenn.
