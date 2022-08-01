CMA Fest returns Wednesday, August 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Country Music Association (CMA) is returning Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. MST for the music event of the summer.

Dierks Bentley and Elle King are hosting this year's CMA Fest.

"I think Elle brings so much to the table," shared Bentley. "Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs."

King also spoke fondly of Bentley, and expressed her eagerness to host the event.

"I am co-hosting this whole shebang," laughed King. "Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!"

According to the CMA, the following artists are featured:



Billy Ray Cyrus

Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

King and Ashley McBryde

Lady A featuring BRELAND

Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Russell Dickerson

Parker McCollum

Old Dominion

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

According to the CMA, this programming was filmed during the 49th CMA Fest in June in Nashville, Tenn.