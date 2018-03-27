The path to recovery; a story of recovering from opioids

TUCSON, Ariz. - Born and raised in Kingman, Arizona Morgan was 18-years-old and just graduating high school when she got into a bad car accident.

"I got ran over by a car and fractured my pelvis and sacrum," she said.

Morgan was wheelchair bound for six months and to help with the pain her doctor prescribed her pain pills... turning a daily dose into an addiction.

"It was always fairly easy for me to get them because you know all I had to say was 'Oh I got ran over and I fractured my pelvis,' but yeah it got harder to get and then I started to have to go to other things," she said.

Three years later, she moved to Las Vegas and when doctors no longer prescribed her pain pills she turned to heroin.

"Active addiction is a horrible thing regardless of where you are at. I was pretty naive trying to manage my life in Vegas all alone which is a very scary place and I was living out of a weakly, got evicted from my apartment and a lot of bad things started to spiral," she said.

That spiral leading her down a dark path to the point she thought she would die.

"I just got to this point where I called my mom and I was like 'I am going to die if you don't come and get me,"' she said.

Her mother checked her into Recovery in Motion in Tucson.

After treatment Morgan went back into her old habits and was in another car accident. This time fracturing her ACL and meniscus.

Morgan went back to the center again and this time she wanted to do it for herself.

"First it was the accountability you know of like having to do chores and having to cook and clean and they taught me a lot of life skills, they took me to 12 step meetings, the counseling, it was all really great," she said.

Morgan says she wouldn't have been able to beat the addiction on her own and now one year sober she is loving life.

"I am happy," she said. "You know I can actually do things I have never been able to do."