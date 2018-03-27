Recovering addict finds mission to help people

TUCSON, Ariz. - After about a decade of drug use, Brianna is sober and clean thanks to a local treatment center.

As a teenager, she was into raves and met a someone who she later found out was a heroin addict. When he offered her a fix, she said yes.

"It was just like, 'Wow this is what I want to do for the rest of my life like nothing could make you feel this good," Brianna said.

The rave scene introduced her to a variety of drugs and she got pregnant at 18-years-old.

"I had an abortion and I think that is what started my spiral down," she said.

Brianna has overdosed quite a few times, but it was the first time she shot up she died.

"I was pronounced dead for about two and a half minutes and then I was out in the hospital because I was a minor and my mom got called and I think it was every parent's worst nightmare getting that phone call from the sheriff's department being like, 'If you want to see your daughter, you might as well come now,"' she said.

Brianna woke up four and a half days later and was put into rehab by her family but as soon as she finished, she was right back on drugs.

"It is crazy what the addiction does to you because it doesn't for myself it didn't wake me up," she said. "It was like when I overdosed when am I going to get my next fix."

She went to jail a number of times because of the drugs. This time her own attorney got her out of jail and put her straight in Recovery in Motion in Tucson.

"I came in smiling, I was so grateful to be out," she said.

It took her three times at this treatment center to get clean.

"The fact that they would take me in over and over they saved my life I've been to over 20 rehabs in my entire life, and this is the only rehab that I ever graduated," she said.

The advice she would give herself back then: "You are stronger than you thought you were and no matter what asking for help isn't a sign of weakness it is a sign of strength."

Brianna says she will be sober for one year on Halloween and now her life mission is to help people suffering from addiction.