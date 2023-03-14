This coffee smoothie recipe is both energizing and satisfying

If you’e looking for a quick and easy way to kickstart your morning by combining caffeine with your breakfast, a coffee smoothie may be the solution.

While it looks just like a frozen coffee, a coffee smoothie actually blends coffee with a breakfast food — like a banana — to give you both a caffeine boost and some nutrition. This coffee smoothie recipe from Cooking Light mixes instant espresso coffee powder with milk, honey and a banana. You can also choose to add a pinch of cinnamon if you’d like.

The coffee smoothie comes together in just a few minutes, and involves simply throwing the ingredients into a blender and blending until smooth.

Adobe

For a different twist, this morning coffee smoothie recipe from Ambitious Kitchen calls for a banana, plus peanut butter, frozen cauliflower and collagen peptides. The author also suggests adding extra nutrition if you’d like, ranging from chia seeds to oats or avocado.

Another take on the coffee smoothie is this recipe from All The Healthy Things, which uses coffee, almond milk, banana, almond butter and vanilla protein powder for an added protein boost to start your day.

Adobe

If you’d prefer keeping your coffee and breakfast separate, you may want to stick to an iced coffee instead. Along with simply keeping some cold brew in your fridge and pouring it over ice, you could also try making it by filling an ice cube tray with coffee, then simply popping the cubes into your glass.

If you’re looking for something you’d find at a cafe, give this recipe for dalgona coffee a try. The whipped coffee is created by mixing instant coffee with sugar and water, then spooning it over milk. The simplest recipe uses two tablespoons each of instant coffee, sugar and hot water. Then use either a hand mixer or frother to create the whipped topping and scoop it onto your milk.

Adobe

Which coffee recipe will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.