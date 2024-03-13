CDC sends team to Chicago for measles outbreak tied to migrant center

Measles cases in the U.S. continue to rise.

So far this year, 45 infections have been reported across 17 states, which puts the U.S. on track to beat the 58 cases reported all of last year.

Among the outbreaks, five cases have been reported in Chicago, four of them coming from a shelter housing recent migrants to the U.S. At least one child was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Health authorities are grappling with the city's first measles outbreak in five years. To aid local efforts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dispatched a team of experts to Chicago.

“The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk but we are strongly urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, new arrivals and all Chicagoans. It is by far the best protection against measles, which for the first time in years is in our city,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige said in a statement. “Because of how contagious measles is, I anticipate seeing more cases. Should you be exposed to someone who has measles, if you are not vaccinated you need to immediately quarantine and call a health provider. If you are not sure of your vaccination status, stay home and call your health provider as soon as possible.”

Over the weekend, the department stated it vaccinated and assessed 900 shelter residents for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), while also confirming the immunity status of 700 others.

And in Sacramento, California, a child was treated for the virus at the emergency department of the UC Davis Medical Center after returning from an international trip last week.

Now the medical facility is contacting about 300 people who were at the hospital around the same time who may have been exposed.

SEE MORE: Health officials urge measles vaccinations as cases continue to rise

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com