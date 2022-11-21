Buy this $6 Denny’s T-shirt and you could get free breakfast for a year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some lucky Denny’s fans have the opportunity to get in on a massive deal on Black Friday. All you have to do is rise and shine early that day for the chance to buy a T-shirt that will net you free breakfast for a year.

At midnight on Friday, Nov. 25, Denny’s is selling its “Everyday Value” tee for its normal price of $5.99. However, only a select few will get the bonus of the T-shirt being a wearable coupon that gives them free breakfast at Denny’s every day for a year.

“This is the shirt you don’t want to leave home without,” according to Denny’s online merch store, Diner Drip. “This is what you mean when you say ‘Have you seen my shirt?’ Why? Because there’s no other like it. Literally. It’s the first of its kind.”

The first 150 to purchase a Denny’s Everyday Value Tee at 12 a.m. on Black Friday not only will get the fun shirt but also the attached QR code. The shirts with those codes entitle the wearer to a free Everyday Value Slam at participating Denny’s every day in 2023. In case you’re wondering how much that’s worth, Denny’s calculated it as $2,186 of breakfasts!

The Everyday Value Slam itself normally costs $5.99 at Denny’s. The meal lets customers choose from two buttermilk pancakes, a slice of French toast or a biscuit and gravy as the entree. Also included are two eggs (prepared as ordered) and either bacon strips or sausage links.

If you want the chance to get this year of free meals, you’ll need to be ready at your computer when the clock strikes midnight ushering in Black Friday 2022. Then, have the Denny’s Diner Drip website up so you’re ready to order immediately. We suspect these 150 Everyday Value T-Shirts will be devoured quickly by hungry customers looking for an amazing deal.

Good luck snagging one!

