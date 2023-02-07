Budweiser announces birth of 4 new Clydesdales

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales just welcomed four new members to their herd. The foals were born at the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri.

Warm Springs Ranch, the home to the iconic horses, was originally established as a horse farm in 1885 and became the home of the Budweiser Clydesdales in 1954. The ranch serves as a breeding ground for the horses and is staffed by dedicated specialists who strive to maintain their health and well-being.

The ranch has shared a few photos of the adorable babies, including the four youngsters standing side by side.

However, in the caption, the ranch wrote, “Meet just a few of our 2023 foals!” So it seems the ranch is welcoming more baby horses than these four foals.

Though the Budweiser Clydesdales are a Super Bowl commercial staple, they’re unlikely to appear in this year’s ads — Anheuser-Busch only bought three minutes’ worth of air time for the 2023 game, focusing on brands other than the original Budweiser. But for fans of the horses, the ranch’s photos of the foals just might make up for missing them during the big game.

In another post, the ranch shared a sweet photo of one of the babies with its mama.

“FOAL ALERT,” Warm Springs Ranch wrote.

Clydesdale horses are one of the largest horse breeds in the world, and they are known for their impressive size. At birth, Clydesdales typically weigh between 110 and 180 pounds, with a height of around 3 feet tall. As they grow, Clydesdales can reach an average height of 64-72 inches and can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. This Scottish breed is also known for its distinctive action when it moves; each foot is lifted cleanly off the ground so that the bottom of the hoof is visible.

Clydesdales were initially bred for heavy farm and industrial work, but today they are used for riding and show purposes as well as draft work. They have a calm demeanor and are easy to train.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been used for promotions and commercials by Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company since 1933. The team is now comprised of more than 200 horses across six locations in North America.

You can follow the Budweiser Clydesdales on their journey through social media using #FollowTheHitch. If you’d rather see the stunning horses in person, Warm Springs Ranch offers several tours and experiences.

