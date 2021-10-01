2021 Drive for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. — KGUN 9 is joining the fight against breast cancer because we understand that almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way.

Together, we've decided to make a difference by working to raise money for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Tucson event on Sunday, October 24th.

Again this year, a decision has been made to suspend the traditional Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, but we will be conducting a "Drive" for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer where you can "pink-out" your car and drive a designated route along major streets in Tucson, making stops along the way. We'll start in the parking lot of GEICO and work our way around Tucson and will have a short "walk" at GEICO before the drive begins.

Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement. Because of the pandemic, how we unite and fight back this fall will look different but our passion to end breast cancer is the same. We are making it easier for anyone, anywhere to make an impact. We know the future can be free from breast cancer. We’re asking you to join the movement and sign up to save lives. Register at makingstrideswalk.org/tucsonaz.

DRIVE FOR MAKING STRIDES ROUTE

Visit each of the locations below in the order that they are listed; participants will be asked to fill in code words at each of the stops to earn chances to win door prizes. The finish line will be closed at 10:30 AM.

*** Please keep your mask on when interacting with any event volunteers, sponsors, or vendors. This is not a parade. No street closures or traffic officers will be on the route, so you must follow all traffic laws. ***

----

Today 1 of every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer reaches out to the American Cancer Society for help and support. The donations we raise will enable investment in groundbreaking breast cancer research, free information and services for women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them. Your donations will help more than 2.5 million breast cancer survivors celebrate another birthday this year!

Saving lives from breast cancer starts one team, one participant, and one dollar at a time. We know that the American Cancer Society is the leader in the fight to end breast cancer. We know that supporting them will ensure that if you need someone to talk to any time of the day or night, they'll be there.

Join us and together we will work toward a world without breast cancer.