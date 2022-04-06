Young's incisive performance carries 'Mothering Sunday'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — "Mothering Sunday" may just have what it takes to get some early awards-season buds. The elegant and poignant romantic drama fuels its slow burn with forceful fervor.

Adapting the Graham Swift novel, director Alice Birch uses a steady hand and confident storytelling to spin a gnawing tale of lust, longing and betrayal.

Set in the early 20th century, the film has some "Downton Abbey" and "Bridgerton"-style vibes. Earning its R rating with explicit, though tasteful imagery, the film is edgier than both of those pop-culture phenomena combined.

In a career-launching performance, Odessa Young plays Jane Fairchild, a maid to an uptight, well-heeled couple (Olivia Colman and Colin Firth) who becomes ensnared in controversy and scandal.

With muted emotion and simmering intensity, Young steals away in a series of torrid affairs, starting with Paul Sheringham (Josh O'Connor), whose past is locked in an unwanted engagement.

The cruelties of life remove the objects of Jane's affection and replace them with others. She becomes enamored with writing, and finds in her work ways to divert the trials she faces into human truths, transforming her hobby into a calling.

While the film suffers from the malady that afflicts many novel adaptations — the hurried effort to cram too much content into too tight a timespan — "Mothering Sunday" manages to progress without feeling rushed or forced.

While it might have been a better fit for a miniseries adaptation, the film is a well-crafted gem in the rough worth pursuing and admiring.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.