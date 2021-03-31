Menu

'Wonder Woman 1984' lassos home video release

Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:46:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.
KINGSGLAIVE: FINAL FANTASY XV

The CGI follow-up to the 2016 video game is all about fan service, bringing back beloved and reviled characters to delve deeper into the "Final Fantasy XV" mythos. Sean Bean stars as King Regis of Lucis, and Lena Headey and Aaron paul also provide star power for the slim but watchable affair. Extras include a slew of making-of featurettes.
OUR FRIEND

Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson play star-crossed lovers who deal with personal tragedy with the help of a sad-sack mutual pal (Jason Segel). The morose tone takes some getting used to, but strong performances help maintain interest. Extras include behind-the-scenes peeks with the cast and crew.
THE TEN CONMANDMENTS 4K

Cecil B. DeMille's landmark 1956 effort is the definition of a cinematic epic. Charlton Heston stars as Moses and Yul Brynner plays Ramses II. Built on the 4K 2010 restoration, the film stays true to the original VistaVision format. Extras include commentary from film historian and author Katherine Orrison, newsreel footage of the premiere and a 10-minute makin-of featurette.
WONDER WOMAN 1984

Gal Gadot continues to thrive as the golden lasso-wielding superhero. This sequel puts her where she belongs, as queen of the DC cinematic universe. The 1984-set film, in which Wonder Woman takes on Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, thrives in nostalgic camp, and overcomes a rickety start to tell a heartfelt story about why it's not always best to have your wishes fulfilled. Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen co-star. For my full review, click here. Extras include a gag reel and making-of featurettes.
Studios provided review screeners.
