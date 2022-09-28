Wilde's wild cinematic effort, 'Don't Worry Darling' revels in complexity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A romantic mystery with a genre-shifting twist, "Don't Worry Darling" kept me guessing throughout.

Thriving on its obliqueness, director Olivia Wilde's divisive effort is filled with nuances, red herrings and bizarre flights of fancy worth ruminating on.

I file it somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of movies it reminded me of, with "The Village" on the bad end and "The Matrix Resurrections" at the top.

Florence Pugh plays a housewife who lives in an idyllic enclave in what appears to be the 1950s. Her husband, Jack (Harry Styles) is the eager breadwinner, but an off-kilter darkness seems to belie the cookie-cutter circumstances in which they live. Bunny (Olivia Wilde) seems to know more, and the overbearing actions of Frank (Chris Pine) reek of an unspoken sense of domination.

Hints and reveals abound about what's really going on here, and the somewhat open-ended explanations may not satisfy those who need their explanations cut and dried.

I enjoyed my time with the movie — which is sumptuously shot and well acted — and would watch it again to see how my knowledge of the outcome would shape my appreciation of it.

A flawed, bold — and very muddled — think piece, the film leaves you with thoughts to contemplate. That's no easy task to accomplish.

Watched Thursday night at Harkins Tucson Spectrum.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.