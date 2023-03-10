Uplifting basketball story 'Chang Can Dunk' kisses the rim

Chang is a high school student who bears a curse — love for the game of basketball yet not much talent to play the game.

He glumly marches with the band as his hoopster classmates catch all the glory.

What he has, though, is the determination to accomplish goals that people assume he's incapable of. The Disney+ drama "Chang Can Dunk" follows his efforts to breathe life into his improbable dreams.

Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, the film is powered by the lead performance from Bloom Li, who captures teen insecurities and blends them with an inner calm and drive that's captivating to behold.

Determined to manifest his vision of jamming in front of crowds, he enlists the help of a mentor, De_Andre (Dexter Darden) and concocts a scientific, trial-and-error based approach toward reaching his goal. He also catalogs his efforts on YouTube, with the support of his techie friend, Bo (Ben Wang).

In addition to dunking — and possibly, adjacent to it — are his life goals of upstaging the basketball star bully, Matt (Chase Liefeld) and winning the affections of his bandmate, Kristy (Zoe Renee).

Shao tells the story with panache, including powerful insinuations that much of the doubt and pigeonholing Chang faces is due to institutional bias.

There's more at play than the surface underdog story. As Chang learns, there are costs to every dream, and collateral damages for each obsession indulged. "Chang Can Dunk" takes a well-rounded approach to its tale, unafraid to display the dark side of a dreamer who indulges in extreme efforts.

Exciting and energetic, "Chang Can Dunk" is an excellent film to set the tone for March Madness, as well as non-basketball fans who long for their one shining moment.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.