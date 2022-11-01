'Top Gun: Maverick' makes home video landing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

EUPHORIA: SEASONS 1 AND 2

Zendaya stars as a troubled teen in HBO's challenging and edgy look at drugs, sex and family crises faces by youth. The supporting cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi and Algi Smith. All 18 episodes are here, including the two bonus episodes that bridge the two seasons. Special features include interviews with Zendaya and Sam Levinson, as well as character breakdowns, looks at costumes and a set tour.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Tom Cruise reprises his role as a cocksure fighter pilot. Asked to train a young group of hotshots for a crucial mission, he deals with personal demons while confronting the son of his best friend, whose death he feels responsible for. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Monica Barbaro fill out the cast. The film is filled with breathtaking flight sequences, a classic rock-bolstered soundtrack and tons of enjoyable callbacks to the 1986 film. Extras include a nine-minute featurette about Cruise's drive to make the film. There are also featurettes on the new aircraft shown in the movie, and a 49-minute Cannes Film Festival interview with Cruise.