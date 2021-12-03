Thin, lithe 'Let's Sing 2022' struts its stuff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though we're long past the heyday of the likes of "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band," the old-fashioned karaoke game endures.

"Let's Sing 2022" strips away any clunky instruments to cut to the heart of the rockstar experience.

The game works like an enhanced karaoke machine, sans the embarrassment factor or need to get a buzz going before you take the stage. See it as a training camp if you're too shy to belt out Lady Gaga at a dive bar.

Unlike last-gen versions of such games, you now no longer need any clunky microphone peripherals and can now use a smartphone app. That said, the experience can be hit-or-miss. The finicky app sometimes leaves you stalled at the gate, unable to register your game.

Once your app pairs with the game and you're locked in, though, it's tough to put "Let's Sing 2022" down. with an eclectic mix of 30 songs that runs the gamut from David Bowie to Imagine Dragons, Rag'n'Bone Man, Pink and Billie Eilish, there's something that covers most tastes.

The mix of game modes is also impressive, with a party mode that splits as many as eight players into two teams making this a go-to party pastime. There's also a jukebox setting that lets you kick back and listen to the music without having to sing along, a classic mode that has you competing to reach the global leaderboard, and a mixtape option that dynamically sorts playlists to keep things fresh and lively.

There's something of a cut-rate feel to the package, with slim, clunk menus with odd clip art. At least the authentic music videos came along with the licensing agreement, helping deliver a nostalgia factor for some of the classics.

Hopefully a steady stream of expansions comes along to keep the community lively and relevant. The game performs well enough in its main set, but it will truly be the encore that sticks with the audience.

Publisher provided review code.

