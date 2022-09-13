'The White Lotus,' 'Where the Crawdads Sing' debut on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

COBRA KAI: SEASON 4

One of the most kinetic and ludicrously entertaining shows on Netflix continues to thrive. Just after season 5 dropped on the service, the previous season's DVD set drops for non-subscribers. Continuing the story set in motion by the original "Karate Kid" trilogy, the series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler and Tanner Buchanan in a tale of old grudges raging through the decades and the generation gap between those raise in the 1980s and today. There are also plenty of excellent martial arts brawls. Deleted scenes and a blooper reel fill out the extras.

ELVIS

Director Baz Luhrmann's vivacious, explosive look at the life of rock icon Elvis Presley overcomes cliches to get to the root of the man behind the mythos. Austin Butler slips into the lead role with ease, and Tom Hanks transforms himself physically to play the manipulative Colonel Tom Parker, who shepherds Elvis to success. Extras include featurettes on the making of the film, the music and artists in the movie, Australian shooting locations and Elvis's style.

EXOTICA

Criterion takes on the controversial 1994 Atom Egoyan drama, which follows a series of interlinked characters in Toronto's underground. Mia Kirshner, Bruce Greenwood, Elias Koteas and Don McKellar lead the cast of the film, which takes on challenging themes, such as pain, sexual obsession and trust. Extras include a slew of Egoyan's short and feature films, as well as filmmaker commentary and a tribute booklet.

REAL GENIUS

In one of his career-making roles, Val Kilmer plays Chris a high school genius in this 1985 film. When Chris and his fellow genius buddies Mitch (Gabe Jarret) and Lazlo (Jonathan Gries) discover that their mentor is tricking them into building a top-secret military weapon, they decide to rebel and turn the plan on its head. The cheesy comedy, which is laden with inappropriate gags, hasn't aged all that well, but still holds nostalgic appeal. A deleted scene and filmmaker commentary fill out the extras.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

The stirring mystery stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya — a girl who is forced to survive on her own in the North Carolina marshlands — who is accused of killing a wealthy young man from the city. The trial is intercut with Kya's story of love, loss and endurance. The tale may be rickety, but Edgar-Jones's powerful performance carries the film. For my full review, click here. Extras include featurettes on adapting the source novel, set details and the predominantly female mindtrust who brought the film to life.

THE WHITE LOTUS: SEASON 1

The Emmy-winning HBO Max dramedy stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Fred Hechinger in a tale about a resort populated by the oblivious wealthy elite. Wicked humor and tense personality clashes give the series its momentum. Extras include a look at the sets.