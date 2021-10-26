'The Suicide Squad' busts out on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES

The lesser-known cousin to the revered "Batman: The Animated Series" ran from 1996 to 2000, building up a cult following that has endured through the decades. With vice performances from the likes of Tim Daly, Ron Perlman and Michael Ironside, the show captured the joy of being the Man of Steel, as well as the heavy burden the superpowers bring. Characterized by its distinct animation style, the series remains one of the most iconic iterations of the beloved hero.

ORIGINAL STAR TREK FILMS ON 4K

The four "Star Trek" films with the original TV show cast members continue to rival "The Next Generation" films for interstellar supremacy. Home video had rarely done the films many favors, but fresh 4K transfers make the movies look as brilliant as they did in theaters. "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" are included. New isolated scores in Dolby 2.0 also provide significant boosts to audio quality. Extras include deleted scenes, storyboards and commentary tracks.

STILLWATER

Matt Damon impresses in this tale of an oil rig worker who struggles to clear the name of his daughter, who is fighting a conviction and imprisonment in France. The film garnered a 74 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating due to its gritty storytelling and observant writing. Director Tom McCarthy directs the thriller, which co-stars Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin. Extras include cast and filmmaker interviews, background featurettes and a look at the locations used.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD

Live-action films based on DC comics continue their upswing with this funny and exciting reboot of this ramshackle squad — loaded with villains — that seeks to scuttle a massive threat. Director James Gunn of "Guardians of the Galaxy" fame is in top form, revitalizing the stalled franchise. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney lead the cast, with Sylvester Stallone providing a boisterous voice performance. For my full review, click here. Special features include a gag reel, deleted and extended scenes and scene breakdowns.

UNDERWORLD: 5-MOVIE COLLECTION 4K

It's sort of bewildering that this milquetoast, moody vampires vs. werewolves lasted long enough to crank out five films, but like the undead creatures in its series, it just found a way to keep on moving. "Underworld," "Underworld: Evolution," "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans," "Underworld: Awakening" and "Underworld: Blood Wars" — which spanned from 2003 to 2016 — are included. Stylish, if over-serious and accidentally goofy, lead turns by Kate Beckinsale drive the series. Extras include commentary tracks, featurettes and gag reels — varying from film to film.

